CASTATER, Heather A. Of Saugus, passed away June 20, 2020 at age 47. Devoted mother of Stephanie Castater and her fiancé Jhonny Encarnacian, Amanda Gobbi, Marissa Gobbi and her fiancé Vincenzo DeNardo, all of Saugus. Former wife of Frederick Gobbi of Revere and Donald J. Martin of Revere. Cherished daughter of Adele K. (Cannizzaro) Shanbar of Saugus and Robert J. Castater, Jr. of FL. Loving stepdaughter of Gary I. Shanbar of Saugus. Dear sister of Robert J. Castater, III of Saugus. Loving granddaughter of Tillie Cannizzaro of Saugus and the late Dominic Cannizzaro, Esther Driscoll, Robert J. Castater, Edward Lamoureux, John Driscoll. Also lovingly survived by 3 grandsons, J.J. Encarnacion, Aizen Encarnacion, Santino DeNardo, all of Saugus and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Late teacher at the former Melrose Nursery and Day School in Melrose. Late sales manager of the family business, P&G Auto Body Supply Company in Saugus. Heather's Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday morning, June 27th at the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, from 8:30 – 11:00 A.M. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. Please be advised that Heather's funeral prayers with Clergy at 11:00 A.M. will be for the immediate family only. Interment will be private. We encourage family and friends to visit www.carafafuneralhome.com to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020