J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3367
HEATHER CONNOLLY
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
487 Broadway
Everett, MA
HEATHER A. CONNOLLY


1961 - 2019
HEATHER A. CONNOLLY Obituary
CONNOLLY, Heather A. A lifelong Everett resident, passed away surrounded by her loving family, at 58 years old, on December 3rd, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late State Rep and former Mayor Edward G. and Margaret "Peg" (Goodfellow) Connolly. Beloved sister of Edward G. Connolly, Jr. and his wife Eleonora, Valerie Connolly, Christopher Connolly and his girlfriend Maureen Hughes, and Dr. Sean Connolly and his wife Ann Marie. Cherished aunt of Sean, Jr., Saoirse, and Hannah Connolly. She is also survived by many adoring cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral from the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT on Saturday, December 7th at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett at 10am. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, December 6th from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Heather's name may be made to: Edward G. Connolly Center, Veteran's Affairs, 90 Chelsea St., Everett, MA 02149. JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019
