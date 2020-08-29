1/
HEATHER A. O'LOUGHLIN
O'LOUGHLIN, Heather A. 56 years of age. Of Charlestown formerly of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of 18 years to R. Christopher Green. Daughter of William O'Loughlin & Sandra (Slowik) O'Loughlin-Elggren. Loving sister of Jennifer O'Loughlin. Beloved aunt of Finn. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, & friends. A memorial for Heather will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Heather's name to New England Wildlife Center, 500 Columbian Street South Weymouth, MA 02190. For obituary and online condolences,

www.carrfuneral.com

Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
