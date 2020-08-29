O'LOUGHLIN, Heather A. 56 years of age. Of Charlestown formerly of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of 18 years to R. Christopher Green. Daughter of William O'Loughlin & Sandra (Slowik) O'Loughlin-Elggren. Loving sister of Jennifer O'Loughlin. Beloved aunt of Finn. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, & friends. A memorial for Heather will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Heather's name to New England Wildlife Center, 500 Columbian Street South Weymouth, MA 02190. For obituary and online condolences,