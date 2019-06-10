OLIVIERI, Heather A. Of Norfolk and Chelmsford, age 41, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by her devoted family after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Adoring mother to George (2 years old) of Norfolk. Heather was the daughter of Jack and Paula Olivieri of Norfolk. Beloved sister of Jay Olivieri and his wife Michelle of Marblehead. Loving aunt to Maddie and Jack of Marblehead. Cherished niece of Terry and Mike Flaherty of Walpole, Jim and Eileen Domaldo of Norton, Tom Domaldo and Joe Rodriguez of Dedham and Maureen and Peter McDermott of Norfolk. Heather is also survived by many cousins and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Friday evening from 4-8pm at the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common Street, WALPOLE. Relatives and friends invited. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10 at St. Edwards Church, 133 Spring Street, Medfield. Interment at Norfolk Cemetery. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to Dana Farber Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology, www.danafarber.org. Proud graduate of King Philip High School Class of 1996, University of Massachusetts Amherst Class of 2000 and Massachusetts College of Pharmacy Class of 2003. Heather was a Physician's Assistant and practiced in dermatology. Alexander F. Thomas & Sons F.H.



