FLYNN, Heather J. (Stewart) Of Andover, June 22, 2020, at age 53. Heather is survived by her husband Matthew J. Flynn and daughter Vivian K. Flynn of Andover, MA; mother and father Dale F. and R. Kendall (Ken) Stewart of Reading, MA; her sisters Kathryn A. Hazel of Chelmsford, MA, and Emily F. Stewart of Medford, MA. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, memorial services will be delayed until 2021. Please visit (https://www.gofundme.com/f/heather-stewart-flynn-memorial-bench). If you would like to receive an email notification regarding the future memorial services, or more detail about the memorial bench, please send your preferred contact information to [email protected] or go to the online tribute found at RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration By Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020