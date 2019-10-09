|
DIAZ, Hector Luiz Of Chelsea, on October 8. Beloved husband of Maria I. Diaz of Dallas, TX. Devoted father of Tatiana Diaz, Hector Luiz Diaz, Jr., David Diaz, Jonathan Diaz, Amando Diaz, Ethan Diaz, Hailey Diaz and the late Tiana Diaz. Loving son of Maria Diaz-Santiago and Gregorio Robles. Dear brother of Roberto Diaz. Cherished nephew of Eneida Diaz and Lucy Diaz. He is also survived by many loving cousins, extended family members and friends. Visiting Hours: Will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Friday October 11 from 4 - 7 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Services will be conducted from the Welsh Funeral Home on Saturday at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019