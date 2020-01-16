|
FIUMARA, Hedwiga "Hedy" (Smigielski) Age 99, of Winchester, Jan. 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Fortunato F. Fiumara. Loving mother of Domenica "Dee" Pedulla and husband Frank of Winchester, Joanne Fisher of Wilmington, Joseph Fiumara and wife Sharon of N. Billerica and the late Federick Fiumara of Rockport. Dear sister of the late Michael Shea, Joseph Skelsey and Gertrude Restighini. Also lovingly survived by 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester at 11AM. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Winchester Hospital, 41 Highland Ave., Winchester, MA 01890. www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 17, 2020