DAYA, Heike Rolle M.D. Age 77, an endeared pediatrician and resident of Stoneham for more than 40 years, died following a courageous battle with cancer on July 3, 2020. Born in Germany and raised in South Africa, Heike immigrated to the U.S. in 1969 and was very proud to be an "International American." Heike completed her residency at Boston Children's Hospital and was a respected pediatrician in private practice at her office in Stoneham from 1976-2013. She cared for many children in Stoneham and the surrounding communities, and was thrilled when her patients grew up and brought their own children back to see her. She was an avid gardener and loved the outdoors, especially bird watching and walking in the woods of Whip Hill and the Fells. She also enjoyed singing with the Stoneham Community Chorale. She is survived by her husband Manilal Daya and her beloved daughter, Joanie Daya-Daly, M.D., son-in-law Kevin Daly, M.D. and grandchildren, Connor, Owen, & Aidan of Needham, as well as her family overseas and many dear friends. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Memorial Gathering will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Stoneham Public Library, Massachusetts Audubon Society, or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. andersonbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020