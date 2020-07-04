Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
4 Common Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0135
For more information about
HEIKE DAYA
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for HEIKE DAYA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HEIKE ROLLE DAYA M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HEIKE ROLLE DAYA M.D. Obituary
DAYA, Heike Rolle M.D. Age 77, an endeared pediatrician and resident of Stoneham for more than 40 years, died following a courageous battle with cancer on July 3, 2020. Born in Germany and raised in South Africa, Heike immigrated to the U.S. in 1969 and was very proud to be an "International American." Heike completed her residency at Boston Children's Hospital and was a respected pediatrician in private practice at her office in Stoneham from 1976-2013. She cared for many children in Stoneham and the surrounding communities, and was thrilled when her patients grew up and brought their own children back to see her. She was an avid gardener and loved the outdoors, especially bird watching and walking in the woods of Whip Hill and the Fells. She also enjoyed singing with the Stoneham Community Chorale. She is survived by her husband Manilal Daya and her beloved daughter, Joanie Daya-Daly, M.D., son-in-law Kevin Daly, M.D. and grandchildren, Connor, Owen, & Aidan of Needham, as well as her family overseas and many dear friends. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Memorial Gathering will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Stoneham Public Library, Massachusetts Audubon Society, or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. andersonbryantfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Heike Rolle M.D. DAYA
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HEIKE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -