Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for HELAINE ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELAINE BERENSON ALLEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HELAINE BERENSON ALLEN Obituary
ALLEN, Helaine Berenson Of Palm Beach, Florida and Boston, Massachusetts, on May 22, 2019. For 54 years the beloved wife of the late Alvin B. Allen. Devoted mother of Elizabeth and Tom, Matthew and Nancy, Douglas and Elaine, Emily and Martin. Cherished grandmother of Daniel, Katie, Sam, Caroline, Isabel, and Rachel. Dear sister of Theodore S. Berenson and his wife, Cynthia. Accomplished and avid bridge player, philanthropist, world traveler, superb cook known for her outstanding dinner parties. No one enjoyed reading (usually two books at a time) more than Helaine. May her memory be a blessing. Services at Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Rd., Wellesley, MA Sunday, May 26, 2019, 11 AM. Interment at Beit Olam Cemetery, Wayland. Memorial observance at her late residence in Boston from 3-5 PM, 7-9 PM Sunday; 1-4 PM, 7-9 PM Monday. In lieu of flowers, remembrances made to Hebrew Senior Life, Berenson-Allen Building renovation (send to Development Office, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131). Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe from May 24 to May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now