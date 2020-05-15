Boston Globe Obituaries
HELEN A. (PETRAUSKAS) BUTKUS

HELEN A. (PETRAUSKAS) BUTKUS Obituary
BUTKUS, Helen A. (Petrauskas) Of Sandwich, May 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stephen A. Butkus. Loving mother of Robert Butkus and his wife Maureen of Whitman, Stephen R. Butkus and his wife Page Palmer of Sudbury. Cherished grandmother of Susan Pike, Deborah Butkus, Peter Butkus and Laura Schwartz. Also survived by 6 loving greatgrandchildren. Devoted sister of the late Julie Auskelis and Edward Petrauskas. Due to the current health crisis, Visitation and Funeral Services will remain private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's memory to the Perkins School for the Blind. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
