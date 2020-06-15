|
|
DREW, Helen, A. (Heffernan) Age 87, daughter of Florence G. (Curtin) and James J. Heffernan, Lynn, MA passed away on June 12. She attended Lynn public schools and graduated from Lynn English High School. She attended Fisher Junior College in Boston and then went to work as a secretary for a patent lawyer at General Electric in Lynn, where she met Clyde L. Drew, to whom she was married for 53 years before his death in 2012. Helen was a loving daughter, wife, and mother of four. After putting all her children through college, Helen returned to work at Connor Real Estate and then as a secretary at the Law Office of Weber & Flynn. In 1986, the family moved from Lynn to West Boxford where Helen enjoyed her home in the woods and the surrounding nature. She retired from work in 1999; a few years later Helen and Clyde moved to Framingham to be closer to family and have easier access to the historical and cultural activities in Boston which so interested her. Helen was an active participant from her childhood through the 1970s at St Pius V. Church and School. As a youth, Helen coached the young women's CYO basketball team. She was a member of many parish organizations and taught knitting and sewing mini courses as well as Sunday school lessons. Helen was the leader of Girl Scout Troop 64. She had many skills and interests including gardening, cooking, baking, needlework, crafts and puzzles. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she regularly baked a wide assortment of treats. Helen had a passion for learning, illustrated both by her insistence that her children earn college degrees and in her determination to learn to use computers to keep up with the world around her. She also had a strong interest in the arts, history and the English language. She was a Red Sox fan since childhood and loved to listen to the games on the radio. She had a beautiful smile. Helen read the Boston Globe daily, in its entirety. She traveled all over the United States and Canada, to the icebergs in Alaska and the sites of Newfoundland but her favorite location was looking out across the ocean, particularly Booth Bay Harbor where she visited many times. She visited Ireland and the villages of her grandparents. She was very loving and loyal to her children and husband, serving as Clyde's caregiver for many years as his health declined. Helen was determined, disciplined, discreet, conscientious, gentle, and eternally devoted to her family. Beloved wife of the late Clyde Drew. Devoted mother of Marie P. Drew and her husband Robert Hamilton of Framingham, Carol J. Drew and her husband Jeffrey Verra of Seffner, FL, Lorraine C. McNally and her husband Christopher of Natick and the late Thomas M. Drew. Loving grandmother of Chiara McNally, Kerry McNally, Theodore Verra and Sophie Verra. Sister of the late Rev. Wm. P. Heffernan and Rita Green. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours with COVID-19 restrictions in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON on Monday, June 22 from 9:30-10:30am. Guests are required to Please wear masks when entering the funeral home. Funeral Mass to follow at 12pm in St. Pius Church, 215 Maple Street, Lynn, MA 01904. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, 190 Lynnfield Street, Lynn, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Bethany Health Care Center in Helen's memory. Donations may be made at www.bethanyhealthcare.org Checks should be mailed to Bethany Health Care Center/ Advancement Department, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, MA 01702. Please include the honoree's name on the memo line. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick
View the online memorial for Helen, A. (Heffernan) DREW
Published in The Boston Globe from June 19 to June 20, 2020