McGRAIL, Helen A. (Duggan) Of Whitman, formerly of Braintree and Quincy, passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 25, 2019. Helen was born in 1936 in Boston to Patrick and Mary Duggan. She and her husband, James McGrail Sr., raised their four children in Braintree, where she lived for 50 years.



For many years Helen worked at Abington Mutual Insurance and Boston Edison Companies. She loved to spend time with her family and extended families, who were the center of her world. She had a smile that could light up a room, and there were always laughs whenever she was around. If there was a family event, she was always there. She had a passion for taking care of people and never wanted to be recognized for it. She always loved her adventures to the Cape, Castle Island or wherever she ended up.



She is survived by her three daughters, Dianne Dunne of Bridgewater, Patricia McGrail of Manchester, NH, and Donna LaMarre and her husband Robert, of Whitman.



Helen is survived by seven wonderful grandchildren who brought great joy to her life; Melissa Beliveau, Matthew Dunne, Ryan Dunne, and his wife Rhiannon, Alicia Vassallo, Gina and her husband Steven Zarse, Kelly-Anne LaMarre and her fianc? Jim Nunes, and Kristine LaMarre. She was also the proud great-grandmother of Ryan Springer and Kade Zarse. Also survived by many treasured nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband James McGrail Sr., a son, James McGrail Jr. and her siblings, Danny Duggan, Mary Jewett, Patsy Flannery, and Tom Duggan.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday from 2-6 PM at the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Monday prior to the celebration of Helen's life at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington Street, Braintree, MA 02184 at 10:30 AM. Burial will take place in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. If you prefer, in lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Helen to: John Adams Healthcare Center RCF/Activities donation, 211 Franklin St., Quincy, MA 02169. Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2019