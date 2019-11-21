|
|
McKINNON, Helen A. (Rosolko) Of Everett, November 20, 2019. Loving wife of 32 years to the late Robert F. McKinnon. Loving mother of Jill McKinnon of Wakefield and Robert McKinnon & his wife Christine of Vienna, VA. Caring sister of the late Stan Rosolko & his late wife Barbara. Also survived by her beloved feline companion Nellie as well as many good friends, neighbors, nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 8:30-9:30AM. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett, at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741 or at www.bestfriends.org. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com
Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family Owned since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019