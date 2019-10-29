|
MOULD, Helen A. (Hymon) Of Wellesley Hills, MA, formerly of Palmer, MA, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the Owen A. Mould. Loving mother of sons Owen P. Mould of Marin County, CA and Tim L. Mould and his wife Mona Maas of Wellesley Hills, MA. Also survived by 3 grandchildren, Joshua, Kate, and Jonathan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Rd., Wellesley Hills, on Wednesday, October 31st at 10AM, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wellesley. Visiting Hours will be held immediately prior to Mass at 9-10AM at Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington Street (Rte. 16), WELLESLEY HILLS, MA 02481. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's memory to Good Shepherd Community Care Hospice, 90 Wells Ave, Newton, MA 02459 gscommunitycare.org Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019