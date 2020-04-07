|
SULLIVAN, Helen A. (Candage) of Arlington, formerly of Belmont, April 6. Beloved wife of the late Thomas V. for over 66 years. Dear and devoted mother of Nancy B. Quattrocchi and her husband, Thomas of Londonderry, NH, Jack Sullivan and his wife, Jean of Hanover and Robert Sullivan and his wife, Terry of Boynton Beach, FL. Sister of the late Margaret Ginivan and Solon Candage. Loving Nana of Mark Quattrocchi and his wife Melissa, Lauren Gremm and her husband Ben, Sean Sullivan and his wife Kelly, Deirdre Anderson and her husband Kiel and Patrick Sullivan and his wife Dr. Aisha James. Helen is also survived by 8 loving great-grandchildren. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, all services will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory to the Jimmy Fund/Dana Farber, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 would be sincerely appreciated. www.swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020