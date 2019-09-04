Boston Globe Obituaries
|
H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home
106 Summer Street
Haverhill, MA 01830
(978) 372-9311
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home
106 Summer Street
Haverhill, MA 01830
HELEN A. (SILVERMAN) WINEAPPLE


1921 - 2019
WINEAPPLE, Helen A. (Silverman) Age 97, of Haverhill, died peacefully Monday evening, September 2, after a very brief illness, said her daughter Brenda Wineapple and her son-in-law Michael Dellaira, who were at her side. She was born in Haverhill, November 18, 1921, the daughter of the late Jacob W. and Fannie (Seigel) Silverman and sister of the late Saul A. Silverman, also of Haverhill. She graduated from Haverhill High in 1940, attended Larson Junior College in Connecticut (now Quinnepiac College), and then during World War II worked as a medical secretary at the Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. She married the late Commander Irving G. Wineapple of the USNR, retired, who received the Bronze Star for his service during the war; he predeceased her by ten years. In addition to her daughter Brenda and her son-in-law, of NYC, she is survived by her other children, Wendy Lee Wineapple of Lake Worth, FL and Peter J. Wineapple of New Orleans as well as a number of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service on Thursday, Sept. 5th at 11:00 at the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home, 106 Summer St., HAVERHILL. Interment will follow in the Children of Israel Cemetery, Haverhill. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St.. Haverhill, MA 01830 or to the March of Dimes, 1253 Worcester Rd., Framingham, MA 01702. To share a memory, or for more information please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019
