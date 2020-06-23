|
SARNO, Helen Anne Age 95, of Camarillo, CA, formerly of West Roxbury, MA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 22, 2020. She was born in Boston, MA to Stanley and Mary Kristapanis on October 12, 1924. She was preceeded in death by/her husband, Gerard Sarno, and her sisters Stella Burnett, Veronica Cusick, and Gertrude Sofuolis. She is survived by her children Gerard Sarno (Marjorie Arcand), Denise Landolfi, and Sharon Sarno-Barbanel (Steven Barbanel), her grandchildren Michael Sarno (Betsy Griffin), Andrew Sarno, Matthew Landolfi, Courtney Landolfi, and Robert Landolfi, and her great-grandchildren, Charlie and Griffin Sarno. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Padre Serra Catholic Church, 5205 Upland Rd., Camarillo, CA 93012. Due to the Covid-19 virus, Services and interment will be held at a later date at New Calvary Cemetery in Mattapan, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020