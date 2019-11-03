|
AUKSTOLIS, Helen B. (Miloszewski) Of Walpole, passed away on October 30, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Julius J. Aukstolis. Devoted mother of Claire A. Metter and her late husband Marvin of South Easton and Joseph T. Aukstolis of Illinois. Sister of the late Frank, Stephen and Chester Miloszewski. Cherished grandmother of Clinton Aukstolis of NY and Cheri Thibeault of Easton. Great-grandmother of Justin, Chelsea and Haley. Daughter of the late Victor and Blanche (Zielinski) Miloszewski. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, 11am, at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA 02062. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, from 10am-11am. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
