FUCHS, Helen B. (Benjamin) Who has resided at NewBridge on the Charles, Dedham, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 with her family at her side. She was soon approaching her 102 birthday. Prior to Dedham, she resided in Newton for over 60 years. For over 45 years, Helen was a bridge teacher throughout greater Boston. She was very well known and always had a long waiting list for lessons. Helen grew up in Calcutta, India and was a graduate of Loretta College. Helen was also a tremendous athlete and won the Singles Tennis Championship of Calcutta. She also was a champion table tennis player. During World War II, Helen was a volunteer ambulance driver. At that time, she was introduced to a dashing Lt. Colonel from New York who was stationed in Calcutta. They fell in love and 5 years later, Helen made a 2 month journey alone aboard a freighter to America to follow her heart. That love story blossomed into a 56 year marriage to Robert Fuchs. Helen continued playing tennis and later took up golf, another game she mastered. She had an amazing love of life and her family meant everything to her. She leaves behind her two daughters Carolyn Fuchs and Janice Cheverie, her son-in-law Bob Cheverie, and 2 grandchildren Beth Cheverie and David Cheverie. A private Burial Service will be held. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Helen's Life in the InterFaith Chapel at NewBridge on the Charles on Friday, January 31, from 2:00–5:00pm. Donations may be made to NewBridge Appreciation Fund, 5107 Great Meadow Rd., Dedham, MA 02026. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 31, 2020