LAPETA, Helen B. (Narenkiewicz) Age 97, December 11, 2019 at Westford House. Born in Boston, MA of immigrant parents, she spent her early life living in Boston's West End, a neighborhood nearby the Charles River that she loved and often spoke of. A graduate of Girls High School & Burdett College in Boston, she worked as an administrative assistant in the State House & was retired from the telephone company, now known as Verizon. Helen resided in Watertown for over 50 years, moving there in 1958 with her husband Frank, now deceased, her two children & her parents. Helen was greatly devoted to her family & was the caretaker for both of her parents until they passed away at her home. She loved to garden, but cooking, baking & entertaining her family was her true passion. Holidays were a special time for her & she always took great care to prepare & serve special foods, delighting in having everyone around the table together. Although she never drove & favored walking & public transportation, Helen loved to travel & see new places with her family. She was a devoted mother leaving 2 children, Edmund Lapeta of Miami, FL & Carol Hamwey of Acton, MA; the adoring grandmother of 5: Eileen Lapeta Dalrymple, Megan Lapeta, & Nicholas, Thomas & Matthew Hamwey. She was predeceased by her sister Nancy Triplett of Abilene, TX & brother Stanley Narenkiewicz of Waltham, MA. Helen lived a good and long life, gave her love and was loved in return. All are invited to visiting Sat., Dec. 21st from 2-3PM at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON followed by the Memorial Service at 3PM at the Funeral Home. Interment is private. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019