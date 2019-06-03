Boston Globe Obituaries
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
RAFUSE, Helen B. (Kelleher) Of Tewksbury, formerly of Malden, June 2. Devoted mother of William F. Rafuse, III and wife Anne of Londonderry, NH, Stephen M. Rafuse and wife Priscilla of Barnstable, James P. Rafuse of Hyannis, Michael W. Rafuse and wife Elaine of Wilmington, and John J. Rafuse of MN. Cherished sister of Stephen Kelleher of Wilmington, Catherine "Kay" Dixon of Chelmsford, and the late Joseph Kelleher, Connie Kelleher, John Kelleher, Thomas Kelleher and Jeremiah Kelleher. Proud grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 14. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Wed., June 5th, with Visitation beginning at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Hearts Church, Malden, at 11 AM. Interment to follow in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019
