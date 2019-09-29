|
|
BARONIAN, Helen Of Wayland, formerly North Falmouth and Medford, September 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Hovannes and Margaret (Gavoorian) Baronian. Devoted sister of Sirarpie Aftandilian and the late John and Elizabeth Baronian. Loving aunt of John and Krista, Gregory and Nazeni and Ara and Terri Lee Aftandilian. Also survived by many loving great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral Service at Saint Stephen's Armenian Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown on Tuesday, October 1 at 11:00 a.m. A Visitation Period will be held in church on Tuesday morning, from 10:00-11:00 a.m., immediately prior to the Funeral Service. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Stephen's Armenian Church or Saint Stephen's Armenian Elementary School. Former Assistant Vice President at Arkwright Mutual Insurance Company, Waltham. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 30, 2019