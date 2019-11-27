|
CROWELL, Helen Bennett Age 91, of Concord, MA, formerly of Glen Ridge, NJ, died peacefully on Nov. 22, 2019. Beloved wife for 60 years of David of Concord. Dedicated mother of John (Theresa) of Kalamazoo, MI, Paul (Alexandra Stillman) of Minneapolis, MN, and Elizabeth (Cheryl Flynn) of Concord. Proud grandmother to Isabel and Matthew Crowell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Peter and Jack Bennett, and her grandson, James Alden Crowell. Memorial Service in Duvall Chapel at Newbury Court, 80 Deaconess Rd., Concord, on Friday, Dec. 6th, at 2 pm. A reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to: Yale School of Nursing, Attn: Beth Zapatka, Associate Dean of Advancement, Yale School of Nursing, P.O. Box 27399, West Haven, CT 06516-0972. Contributions may also be made online. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019