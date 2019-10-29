|
BLAKELEY WESSLING , Helen (Beatty) Of Back Bay, formerly of Bal Harbour, FL, passed away on October 25, 2019 in Boston. Helen was born in Miami Beach, Florida in 1954. Helen attended Everglades school for girls in Coral Gables, Florida, graduating in 1971. She went on to graduate from Boston College in 1975 with a degree in marketing. Helen had a very successful career in real estate development and marketing, both in Boston and Washington, D.C. Helen founded Blakeley Marketing which was well known in the D.C. area. Helen is survived by her husband Paul, daughter Alexis, sister Barbara, and Jay and Chloe Gavin Beatty, her brother and sister-in-law, as well as 4 nephews and many cousins in the Boston area. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Cecilia's Church, 18 Belvidere St., Boston, MA on Saturday, November 2nd at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours omitted. Interment private. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019