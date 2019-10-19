Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
her late residence
HELEN "SUZY" (ARVEY) BRESKY

HELEN "SUZY" (ARVEY) BRESKY Obituary
BRESKY, Helen "Suzy" (Arvey) Of Newton, MA and Delray Beach, FL passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. For 57 years, the beloved wife of the late H. Harry Bresky. Devoted mother of Patty Bresky of Newton, and Steve Bresky and his wife Ellen of Kansas City, KS. Cherished grandmother of David Steinbrink and his wife Maria (Novoa), Jeffrey Steinbrink and his wife Latoya (Downes), Daniel Steinbrink, and Jack and Elizabeth Bresky. Dear sister of the late Buddy and Howard Arvey. Helen "Suzy" Bresky was a prolific writer, reader, dog lover, and a passionate Red Sox and Patriots fan. She loved people, words, and games: particularly bridge, golf, grammatical rules and the NY Times crossword puzzle. She was an adoring mother and grandmother known for her humor and sincerity. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. Services at the Levine Chapel, 470 Harvard St., Brookline, MA on Tuesday, October 22 at 12pm. Interment at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton Centre, MA. Memorial observance at her late residence Tuesday from 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jacob M. Arvey Health Center, Weiss Memorial Hospital Foundation, 30 South Wells Street, Chicago Illinois 60606 Attn: Rose Jagust. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
