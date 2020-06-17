Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
12:30 PM
First Lutheran Church of Boston
299 Berkeley St
Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN BUTRIMOWICZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN BUTRIMOWICZ


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN BUTRIMOWICZ Obituary
BUTRIMOWICZ, Helen Passed peacefully in her sleep after her five year battle with breast cancer on June 14, 2020 at the age of 79. Helen was born in Kiev, Ukraine on May 27th, 1941 to Leonid and Natalia (Jornikov) Shefler. She immigrated with her family to Bayreuth, Germany in 1943 and moved again to Sao Paulo, Brazil six years later. She enjoyed many years in Brazil helping with the family business and competing for her boarding school's track and field team. Helen was sponsored by Pedro and Alla Fedus and moved to the United States in 1960, where she made her home in South Boston. There, she met her husband Victor Butrimowicz. She graduated from Brookline High and dedicated her life to her friends, family, and the church. Helen is survived by her three children Natasha Dunne, Andre Butrimowicz and Nikolai Butrimowicz. She enjoyed spending time on Cape Cod with her three grandchildren Tatiana Dunne, Matthew Dunne, and Oksana Butrimowicz. Helen was strong willed, loving, and generous. Helen will always live forever in our hearts. A Funeral Service is scheduled for 12:30 on June 19th at the First Lutheran Church of Boston, 299 Berkeley St., Boston, MA 02116. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Lutheran Church of Boston. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -