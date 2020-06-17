|
BUTRIMOWICZ, Helen Passed peacefully in her sleep after her five year battle with breast cancer on June 14, 2020 at the age of 79. Helen was born in Kiev, Ukraine on May 27th, 1941 to Leonid and Natalia (Jornikov) Shefler. She immigrated with her family to Bayreuth, Germany in 1943 and moved again to Sao Paulo, Brazil six years later. She enjoyed many years in Brazil helping with the family business and competing for her boarding school's track and field team. Helen was sponsored by Pedro and Alla Fedus and moved to the United States in 1960, where she made her home in South Boston. There, she met her husband Victor Butrimowicz. She graduated from Brookline High and dedicated her life to her friends, family, and the church. Helen is survived by her three children Natasha Dunne, Andre Butrimowicz and Nikolai Butrimowicz. She enjoyed spending time on Cape Cod with her three grandchildren Tatiana Dunne, Matthew Dunne, and Oksana Butrimowicz. Helen was strong willed, loving, and generous. Helen will always live forever in our hearts. A Funeral Service is scheduled for 12:30 on June 19th at the First Lutheran Church of Boston, 299 Berkeley St., Boston, MA 02116. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Lutheran Church of Boston. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2020