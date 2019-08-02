|
DOMIGAN ADAMS, Helen C. (Cotter) Age 85, of Peabody, formerly of Wilmington, passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 29, 2019. Helen was the beloved wife of the late John Adams and Paul Domigan, devoted mother of Paul Domigan & his wife Susan Haselhorst of Billerica, Susan Alyouche & her husband Mounzer of Swampscott, Ann Domigan & her husband Tom Baillie of Newburyport and Trish Domigan & her husband Don Cooke of Groton, loving "Grammy" of Ryan, Courtney, Whitney, Bonnie, Natasha, Mitchell, Tyler, Colin, Shannon, Ellen and Muriel, loving "Gigi" of 7 great-grandchildren, cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Grace (Babbin) Cotter, dear sister of the late Joseph Cotter and Grace Hall. Helen is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews as well as her extended Adams family. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Brooksby Village Chapel, 300 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, on Friday, August 9th, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations in Helen's name may be made to the John L. Niles Vasculitis Research, 101 Merrimac Street, Boston, MA 02114. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019