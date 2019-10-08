|
IANTOSCA, Helen C. (Lombardi) Age 96 of Norwood, formerly of West Roxbury and Walpole, October 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Attileo A. Iantosca. Loving mother of Diane Boyle and her husband John Boyle of Gainesville, VA, the late Leo Iantosca and his surviving wife Honour of Richmond, VA, Janet Stewart and her husband Ron Stewart of Ecuador, Nancy Woolbright and her husband Keith Woolbright of Wenatchee, WA, Marie Phinney and her husband Joseph Phinney of West Roxbury, MA, the late Dina Hennessey and her surviving husband Bryan Hennessey of Bristol, RI, Michael Iantosca and his wife Natalie Iantosca of Norfolk, MA, and Lisa Iantosca of Dedham, MA. Devoted sister of Theresa Cardinal of Latham, NY, and the late Amelia Lombardi and Anthony Lombardi of Schenectady. Loving nana to 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Thursday, October 17th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Wednesday 3-7 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Holyhood Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019