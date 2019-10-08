Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN IANTOSCA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN C. (LOMBARDI) IANTOSCA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN C. (LOMBARDI) IANTOSCA Obituary
IANTOSCA, Helen C. (Lombardi) Age 96 of Norwood, formerly of West Roxbury and Walpole, October 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Attileo A. Iantosca. Loving mother of Diane Boyle and her husband John Boyle of Gainesville, VA, the late Leo Iantosca and his surviving wife Honour of Richmond, VA, Janet Stewart and her husband Ron Stewart of Ecuador, Nancy Woolbright and her husband Keith Woolbright of Wenatchee, WA, Marie Phinney and her husband Joseph Phinney of West Roxbury, MA, the late Dina Hennessey and her surviving husband Bryan Hennessey of Bristol, RI, Michael Iantosca and his wife Natalie Iantosca of Norfolk, MA, and Lisa Iantosca of Dedham, MA. Devoted sister of Theresa Cardinal of Latham, NY, and the late Amelia Lombardi and Anthony Lombardi of Schenectady. Loving nana to 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Thursday, October 17th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Wednesday 3-7 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Holyhood Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now