Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 963-4199
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Holbrook, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN MILBURY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN C. (MCINTOSH) MILBURY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN C. (MCINTOSH) MILBURY Obituary
MILBURY, Helen C. (McIntosh) Lifelong resident of Holbrook, passed away November 28, 2019 at the age of 93. Daughter of the late Daniel H. and Mary (Griffin) McIntosh. She was born in Holbrook on February 2, 1926, in the house where she lived in until 2008. All her working career she was a personal secretary, first for an insurance adjuster in Boston and then at Viners Brokerage Services of Quincy. She retired at the age for 62 to take care of her mom.

Her years at 1000 Southern Artery, Quincy, were very happy where Helen enjoyed the caring personnel, the activities, and her many friends.

Her late husband Leon E. Milbury passed in 2004 after many years of happy marriage. She is survived by her dear sister Dorothy Elaine Richardson of Hingham, stepdaughter Judy Milbury of Shutesbury, MA, her 2 nephews, Daniel N. Richardson and wife Maureen of Manchester, NH and Calvin B. Richardson of Hingham, 1 grandnephew Kevin Richardson and his wife Sharon of Durham, NC, 1 grandniece Katherine Richardson Weeks and her husband Marcus of Concord, NH, 3 great-grandnephews and many cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff at Queen Anne Nursing Home, Hingham, for their kind and loving care during Helen's stay there.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Visitations period Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 South Franklin St., HOLBROOK, MA 02343, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am in St. Joseph Church, Holbrook, MA. Burial will take place in Holy Family Cemetery, Rockland, MA. In lieu of flowers, at Helen's request, donations can be made to The Activity Fund, 1000 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA 02169. To leave a sympathy message, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -