OTERI, Helen C. (Francis) Age 82, of Peabody, died peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in the Kaplan Family Hospice House
after a brief battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia with her loved ones by her side. She leaves her loving husband of 55 years, John F. Oteri, of Peabody, her beloved son David C. Oteri and his wife Diane (Washburn) Oteri, who is the daughter she never had, precious granddaughters Katelyn "Katie" and Samantha, all of Framingham. Helen is survived by her brother-in-law, George Spang of North Carolina, her nephews, George Spang, III and Thomas Spang of New Hampshire and Peter Spang of Lowell, along with their families. She also leaves a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Frank and Annette Oteri of Medford, and many cousins in Australia and England. She was predeceased by her son Mark J. Oteri who died in 1992, and by her sister Christine Spang of NC and half sister Margaret Carr of England. Helen was the daughter-in-law of the late Frank and Sarah Oteri. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte. 129), LYNN. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, Visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends at a time. Funeral Mass will be private. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mark J. Oteri Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Stonehill College, Attn: Financial Office, 320 Washington Street, Easton, MA 02357. A gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com