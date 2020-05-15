Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
Funeral service
Sunday, May 17, 2020
2:00 PM
live streaming
her obituary page
REILLY, Helen Connelly Age 98, of Hingham, formerly of Wellesley, passed away May 10, 2020.

Helen proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a telegraph operator during WWII.

She was the beloved wife of 51 years to the late Thomas H. Reilly, Sr. Cherished mother of Dr. Thomas H. Reilly, Jr. and his wife Rose of Sandwich, Anne M. Reilly of Santa Barbara. Proud grandmother of Madeline A. Barbera and her husband Jack of Portland, Thomas H. Reilly, III and wife Lindsay of Fort Collins, Kathleen R. Reilly of Arlington and Michael T. Reilly and his wife Lindsey of Wilmington and proud great-grandmother of 4: Henry, Moira, Michael and Charlotte. Dear aunt of Mark Noonan and his wife Patti and family, Jane Noonan and family, Ted Noonan and Scott Noonan. Loving sister of Paul Connelly of GA and Patricia Noonan of Reading.

Normally, the Funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Helen's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting

www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. Relatives and friends are invited to view the live streaming of Helen's Funeral Service, on Sunday at 2 PM, by visiting her obituary page. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 16, 2020
Remember
