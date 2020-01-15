Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
670 Washington Ave.
Revere, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN BARBATI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN D. (CAFARELLA) BARBATI


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN D. (CAFARELLA) BARBATI Obituary
BARBATI, Helen D. (Cafarella) Of Everett, age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Phillips House, Massachusetts General Hospital. Helen was born in Everett on July 11, 1929, the daughter of the late Gaetano and Catherine (Downie) Cafarella. Beloved and devoted wife of Ernest J. Barbati, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. Loving mother of Alessandro Barbati and his wife, Jennifer of Tewksbury and Deborah Morrison and her husband, Paul of Bolton. Sister of the late Vincent Cafarella, Joseph Cafarella, Thomas Cafarella, Catherine Ingalls, Mary Perrella, Rose Muollo and Evelyn Giannino. Proud grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 6. Helen is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Helen's Funeral Mass, Monday, January 20 in St. Mary's Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere at 11 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory to the would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements by the: Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -