BARBATI, Helen D. (Cafarella) Of Everett, age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Phillips House, Massachusetts General Hospital. Helen was born in Everett on July 11, 1929, the daughter of the late Gaetano and Catherine (Downie) Cafarella. Beloved and devoted wife of Ernest J. Barbati, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. Loving mother of Alessandro Barbati and his wife, Jennifer of Tewksbury and Deborah Morrison and her husband, Paul of Bolton. Sister of the late Vincent Cafarella, Joseph Cafarella, Thomas Cafarella, Catherine Ingalls, Mary Perrella, Rose Muollo and Evelyn Giannino. Proud grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 6. Helen is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Helen's Funeral Mass, Monday, January 20 in St. Mary's Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere at 11 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory to the would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements by the: Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 17, 2020