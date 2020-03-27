|
KELLY, Helen D. (Doherty) Age 100, of Weymouth, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family and the things she loved the most. She was born on May 13, 1919, the daughter of the late Peter B. and Margaret D. Doherty of Weymouth. Beloved wife of the late Fred H. Kelly, to whom she was happily married for 60 years. Devoted mother of Tom Kelly of Braintree, Mary Anne Fenney and her husband William of West Barnstable, and Peter Kelly and his wife Giovani of Plymouth. Sister of Jean Crane of Chelmsford, and the late Peter Doherty of Stoughton. Beloved grandmother of Kelly Catenuto of New York, Timothy Fenney of Hyannis, Alicia Fenney of Singapore, Laura Fenney of Osterville, Patrick Kelly of Quincy, Daniel Kelly of Mansfield, and Rosemary Kelly of Cambridge. She is also survived by her great-granddaughter, Sierra Cartenuto, and by her much loved nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors. She was a retired RN, working 35 years at South Shore Hospital. Due to the ongoing pandemic, no Services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood to the Red Cross, since there is a great need for blood at this time. See
www.Keohane.com for online
condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020