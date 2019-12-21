Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN MANETTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN D. (SQUIZZERO) MANETTA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN D. (SQUIZZERO) MANETTA Obituary
MANETTA, Helen D. (Squizzero) Of Somerville. Dec. 20. Beloved wife of the late John B. Manetta. Loving mother of Diane Tobin & husband David of RI, Dolores LeBlanc & husband Richard, & Doreen Manetta & husband Ken Phillips all of NH. Cherished Nana of Jennifer LeBlanc, Stephanie Signorello & husband Steve, Marc LeBlanc & wife Nicole, Lauren Horn & husband Chris, Heather Thyne & husband Tim. Great-grandmother of Joseph & Ava Coletti, Mackenzie & Madison Horn & Peyton LeBlanc. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Saturday, Dec. 28, beginning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Service at 11am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation, P.O.Box 1245 Albert Lea, MN 56007. For obit/guestbook:

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -