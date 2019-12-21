|
MANETTA, Helen D. (Squizzero) Of Somerville. Dec. 20. Beloved wife of the late John B. Manetta. Loving mother of Diane Tobin & husband David of RI, Dolores LeBlanc & husband Richard, & Doreen Manetta & husband Ken Phillips all of NH. Cherished Nana of Jennifer LeBlanc, Stephanie Signorello & husband Steve, Marc LeBlanc & wife Nicole, Lauren Horn & husband Chris, Heather Thyne & husband Tim. Great-grandmother of Joseph & Ava Coletti, Mackenzie & Madison Horn & Peyton LeBlanc. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Saturday, Dec. 28, beginning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Service at 11am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation, P.O.Box 1245 Albert Lea, MN 56007. For obit/guestbook:
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 23, 2019