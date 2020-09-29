SAVAGE, Helen D. (Drake) Of Dover, NH, formerly of Dorchester, September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward "Doc" Savage. Loving mother of Brian Savage of Dorchester, Michael and his wife Ellen Savage of Cohasset, Patty and her husband Donald Loiodice of Kittery, ME, Elizabeth "Betty" and her husband Neil Griffin of Weymouth and Ted and his wife Barbara Savage of Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Amy, Emily, Nicholas, Molly, Meaghan, Paul and Jamie. Dear sister of the late Margaret Drake. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Helen to St. Ann's Nursing Home, 195 Dover Point Rd., Dover, NH 03820. A private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Brendan Church, Dorchester. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions and messages of condolence, www.oconnorandson.com