HELEN DEIGHAN (MCGUIGAN) WILDER


1943 - 2020
WILDER, Helen Deighan (McGuigan) Age 76, passed away after a long illness, Friday, April 24th, at her home in Tyngsborough with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence P. Wilder, who passed in 2011. Helen was born in Airdrie, Scotland on September 1, 1943, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Deighan. In 1968, she immigrated to the United States, where she later met her husband and started their family. Prior to her retirement, Helen worked as a Supervisor of Patient Transportation at Lowell General Hospital, where she was employed for nearly 30 years. In her free time, she loved spending quality time with her family and dear friends. Helen is survived and will be deeply missed by her children, James Wilder and his partner Ginny of Hudson, NH, Christopher Wilder and his wife Jamie Marie of Lowell, Paul Wilder and his partner Kerriann of Tyngsboro, and Matthew Wilder of Boston, grandchildren Aiden, CJ, Cora, Cash, and Liam, niece Caroline of Willow Springs, NC, 10 siblings and their families, all of Scotland, and her late husband's children and grandchildren, who she loved as her own. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, John. Due to the restrictions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, all Services will be private. Her Burial will take place at the Tyngsborough Memorial Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home." Dracut Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020
