|
|
DeSIMONE, Helen (Cioffi-Kelly) Of Tewkesbury, formally of Everett, entered, peacefully, into eternal rest on Friday, April 24. She was born in Everett, the beloved daughter of Paulo and Julia Cioffi. Beloved sister of the late Alphonzo, Angelo, Guy, Carlo, Albert, Paul, Mary, Jean, and Gloria. Beloved wife of the late Carmen DeSimone and the late Harold Kelly. Devoted mother and grandmother of Joyce (Kelly) Berardino, her husband Raymond, their children Jeffrey and wife Kori, Michael and wife Kimberly, David and wife Janice; Michael Kelly, Sr. and children Michael Jr., Jessica Linskey and husband Maxwell, and Colleen; Patricia (DeSimone) Green and husband Joseph, their children Joseph and wife Mary, Kimberly (Green) Quigley and husband Jeffrey; James DeSimone and wife Joanne, their children Michael and wife Alisa, Jillian (DeSimone) Burns and husband Kevin, David and wife Nicole; Debra (DeSimone) Brown and husband Edward, their children Nicholas and wife Allison, Christopher, Andrea (Brown) Russell and husband Walter; Peter DeSimone and wife Diane, their children Andrew and Nicole. Devoted great-grandmother, (GG), to 18 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her loving sister, Carmella (Cioffi) Capuano. She is also survived by sisters in law Grace Cioffi and Rosalie Cioffi, many nieces and nephews whom she adored. Due to restrictions place on all of us because of COVID 19, private services will be held for the immediate family at the Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020