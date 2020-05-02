|
|
DHIMITRI, Helen (Pano) Of South Boston, April 27, 2020, of Coronavirus, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Dhimitri. Cherished mother of Debra McEvoy and Chuck Dhimitri and his wife Clare. Loving sister of the late Andrew Pano, Hope Pano, Anna Pano, Michael Pano, all of South Boston, Margaret Pando, Joseph Paskal and their spouses. Dear grandmother of Nicholas & Kathleen McEvoy and Nicholas & Skylar Dhimitri. Great-grandmother to Panther and Kennedy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews. Former waitress at Mul's Diner in South Boston. Parishioner of Saint George's Albanian Orthodox Church. Former resident at E & Bowen, Castle Cove, and most recently Marian Manor. All Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Helen's name to South Boston Boys and Girls Club at 230 W. 6th Street, South Boston, MA 02127. O'Brien Funeral Home
South Boston 617 269 1600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020