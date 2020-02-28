|
DEVINE, Helen E. Of Medford, MA, in her 100th year, Helen Elizabeth Devine died peacefully at the home she had lived in for 94 years on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Helen was the second of six children born to Mary (Doherty) and James Devine. She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters Mary Coleman and Anne Devine and her brothers John, James and Eddie Devine and her dearly loved friend, Harry Boyd. She was the proud and loving aunt of nieces Kathleen Coleman (Larry), Maura McNiff (Al), Patricia Devine (Bill), Noelle Aylward (Redmond), Carol Rusley (Steve), Susie Meredith (Jack) and the late Margaret Gorman (John) and nephews Michael Coleman (Phary), Brian Coleman (Judi), Jay Devine (Kim) and Kevin Devine (Joanne). She is also survived by 26 great-nieces and nephews and 16 great-great-nieces and nephews. Helen was able to remain in her family home with the care and support of her family and recently with the attentive and loving care of her caregivers, to whom we are so very grateful. Helen graduated from Medford Public Schools with a record of Perfect Attendance. She started her long and dedicated working career at Railway Express and then later retired from H.P. Hood. For seventy years, her summer cottage in Ipswich became the gathering place for extended family and friends. Helen loved company and conversation and "a cup of tea and a cookie." Hers was the first Christmas card or birthday card to arrive in the mail. Her constancy in all our lives has been a comfort and we will miss her beautiful smile and ready laugh. Helen was a lifelong parishioner at Immaculate Conception Parish in Malden, where she expressed her deep commitment to her Catholic faith for nearly 100 years. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Thursday, March 5th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 4th from 4-7 PM. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020