DUNCAN, Helen E. (Lowe) Of West Roxbury on July 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ralph G. Duncan. Loving mother of Ralph A. Duncan and his wife, Sarah Cardozo Duncan, of West Roxbury, Linda E. Duncan of West Roxbury, and John E. Duncan and his wife, Karen, of Concord, NH . Adored grandmother of Katherine and Alex Duncan. Funeral Mass and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Guestbook visit www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020