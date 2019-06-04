|
FAHEY, Helen E. (Dickson) Of Dedham, Saturday, June 1. Beloved mother of Helen L. Fisher of Walpole, George E. Fahey Jr., and his wife Pamela, of Carver, Geoffrey A. Fahey, and his wife Stephanie, of Foxboro, Thomas P. Fahey, and his partner Paula, of Augusta, Maine, and Timothy J. Fahey, and his partner Patty Curran, of Randolph. Dear sister of James Dickson of FL, Jackie Herght, of CT, and the late Lorraine Osojnicki. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 5-8 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service Thursday at 11 am at Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. For directions obituary and guest book please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019