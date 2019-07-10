|
|
GOWEN, Helen E. "Chickie" (Gallagher) In Bellingham, formerly of Brookline, on July 9, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Richard L. Gowen. Loving mother of Walter F. Donnelly, Deputy Chief Brookline Fire Dept. (ret.) of The Villages, FL, Ann DeVere and husband Jim of Taunton, Helen Donnelly of Bellingham, Barbara Curran of Franklin and her late husband Michael and the late Stephen J. Donnelly. Devoted daughter of the late James and Mabel Gallagher. Dear sister of Agnes Rogers of Brookline, Sr. Anne Clare, O.S.F. of Allegany, NY and the late Marion Burke. Adored Grammy of Kerry, Jenny, Missy and Shaina. Also survived by her five cherished great-grandchildren, six adored great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Saturday morning at 10:10 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe from July 11 to July 12, 2019