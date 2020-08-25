|
|
HALL, Helen E. Age 88 of Methuen, MA, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Nevins Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Methuen. She was born in Boston, MA, a daughter of the late John L. and Mary (Byrne) Cockburn.
Helen was raised and educated in Cambridge and later moved to Somerville, MA to begin raising her young family. She later moved to Woburn where she has resided for 10 years. Helen loved baking, knitting, gardening and was an avid reader and loved cats.
She is survived by her three sons; Robert A. Hall of Gatlinburg, TN, David J. Hall and his wife Donna of Maynard, MA and Joseph G. Hall and his fianc? Jacqueline White of Salem, NH, three grandchildren; David Hall, Tayler Hall and Cody Hall and by 2 great-grandchildren; Mason and Jackson Hall. She was predeceased by her son; Thomas Lee Hall, by her grandson; Jake Hall and by her sister; Sr. Esther Cockburn.
Following cremation a memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, W. Roxbury, MA. The Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, SALEM, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Boston's Forgotten Felines, 21 Montvale St., Roslindale, MA 02131. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020