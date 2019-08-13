|
HULTMAN, Helen E. (Keskula) Of Norwood, formerly of Roslindale, July 15, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Madis and Mathilde (Pihlemets) Keskula. Beloved wife of the late Carl A. Hultman. Devoted mother of Karen L. Hultman and her life partner Richard Coker of Norwood, Diane E. Bragg and her husband David of Norwood, and the late John M. Hultman. Loving grandmother of Charles and Meredith Bragg. Dear sister of the late Elmer, Henry, and Robert Keskula. Kind aunt to her nephews and niece. Helen was a Registered Nurse and a 1955 Graduate of Mass. General Hospital. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, August 20th, from 4-7 pm at Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 21st, 11am, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 24 Berwick Street, Norwood. Interment will be private. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's name may be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118, or Emmanuel Lutheran Church. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
