Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
(617) 325-7300
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
HELEN E. (TRANFAGLIA) TRICOMI

HELEN E. (TRANFAGLIA) TRICOMI Obituary
TRICOMI, Helen E. (Tranfaglia) Of Roslindale, October 23, 2019. Loving wife of the late John P. Tricomi, and devoted mother of John Tricomi of Roslindale and Robert J. Tricomi and his wife Bernadette of East Bridgewater. Cherished grandmother of Danielle and Victoria. Sister of Lillian Biancuzzo, Jean DellaCamera, Anthony Tranfaglia and the late Alice Trocano, Richard Tranfaglia, Virginia DiBaptista, and Clara Palano. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours Monday, October 28, 2019 from 9:30 to 11 AM at Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Hwy. (near Cummins Hwy.), ROSLINDALE followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. Directions and guestbook at www.josephrussofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
