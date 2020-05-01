|
|
WILLIAMSON, Helen E. (Crowley) Of Buzzards Bay and Venice, FL, formerly of Roslindale, April 29, 2020. Age 83. Daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (Lynch) Crowley, originally from County Cork and County Kerry Ireland. Beloved wife of the late John A. Williamson. Devoted sister to Mary Kilroy, Frances Cunningham, James Crowley and Claire Wilde. Loving mother of Diane Butler and her husband Joseph of Norwood, John Williamson and his wife Barbara of West Roxbury, Kenneth Williamson and his wife Lorraine of Mansfield, James Williamson and his wife Elizabeth of Roslindale and the late Eric Williamson. Beloved grandmother to 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A proud registered nurse for many years working last at the Visiting Nurses of Boston. A private family Funeral Service will be held for Helen. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020