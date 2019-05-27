STEVERSON, Helen Elizabeth (Goodrum) 1919-2019, age 99, of Cambridge, MA, entered eternal rest on May 20, 2019. Betty, as she was known to her friends and family, was born in West Point, NY, to the late Jack T. Goodrum and Helen Tate Goodrum. She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred T. Steverson and daughter Anne Elizabeth. Betty was a lifelong member of St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cambridge, and at the time of her passing was the oldest and longest tenured member of the church. She was an active member and leader of many church organizations, including the Margaret Hazel Missionary Society, the Pace Setters, and the Dorcas Sisters, to name a few. She was also a proud member of the Red Hat Society. Betty was a true believer in the golden rule and always treated every person with care, dignity, and compassion. She was determined to help provide to whoever was in need. Her home was your home and it was never empty. She joyfully welcomed every soul, and proudly, lovingly referred to the her as her "headquarters," a place where everyone has a seat at the "round table." As she joins her heavenly family, she leaves behind her earthly family, two sons Robert Duane and Alfred Gerald Steverson, her sister Julia Phillips, a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends. Services will be held at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 37 Bishop Allen Drive, Cambridge, MA, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a Christian Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Those wishing to make a donation in her name may do so by contributing to one of her favorite charities: The Polycystic Kidney Foundation, The Epilepsy Foundaton or The March of Dimes. Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019