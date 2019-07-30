Boston Globe Obituaries
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Church
2254 Mass Ave.
Cambridge , MA
View Map
HELEN F. DILLON RN

HELEN F. DILLON RN Obituary
DILLON, Helen F. RN Formerly of Cambridge, July 30, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas P. and Catherine F. (McCarthy). Devoted sister of the late Thomas P. Dillon, Jr., Katherine Benedetto, Richard F. Dillon, Mary T. Houllahan and Margaret Prebensen. Loving aunt of Kaye Kennedy, Margaret Prebensen, Richard, Eileen, Joseph and Bronwyn Dillon, Kathleen Monagle and Stephen Dillon. Visiting Hour in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Thursday, Aug. 1 from 9:30 to 10:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John's Church, 2254 Mass Ave., Cambridge at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Proud graduate of the Cambridge City Hospital School of Nursing. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Helen's memory to the , 300 Fifth Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019
