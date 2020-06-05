Home

HELEN F. (CZEREPICA) GLADYSZAK

GLADYSZAK, Helen F. (Czerepica) Of Chelsea, May 25 peacefully. Devoted wife of the late Stephen J. Loving mother of Stephen A. Gladyszak of Chelsea. Joseph J. Gladyszak and his wife Elizabeth of Billericia, Lora M. Lynch and her husband Robert W. of Henderson, NV, Lousie M.Gladyszak of Peabody, Nancy G. Gladyszak-Underhill and her husband Peter of Chelsea, Susan T. Gladyszak of East Boston and Andrew J. Gladyszak and his partner Sandra Butts of St. Petersburg, FL. Dear sister of Wanda Antonucci of Malden. Four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Funeral services were provided by Smith Funeral Home in CHELSEA. Burial was at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. For full obituary/guestbook, visit smithfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
