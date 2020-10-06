HALEY, Helen F. (Morrissey) Age 90, of West Roxbury and Hull, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020. Cherished wife of 51 years and brightest star to the late Dr. Robert W. Haley, beloved mother of Dennis M. Haley of Quincy, Robert C. Haley of Quincy, James G. Haley and his wife Ellen of Hull and Atlantis, FL, Paul F. Haley and his wife Christine of Tyringham, Jeanne M. Haley and her husband William Stevenson of Holliston, Kathleen Haley Langenhorst and her husband Don of Walpole, Helen M. Haley and her husband John Denninger of Newton, and David A. Haley and his partner Sandra Ng of Allston. Loving grandmother to fourteen grandchildren (Matthew, Jacqueline, Patrick, Maria, Michael, Juliana, Leah, Sam, Gregory, Jacob, Christina, Kathryn, Nathaniel, and Grace) and three great-grandsons (Ethan, Nolan, and Owen), sister of James F. Morrissey and his wife Joan of Norwood and the late Adelaide K. Morrissey of West Roxbury. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Helen graduated from Emmanuel College in 1951 and taught elementary school until raising her own eight children and devoting her life to her ever-growing family, friends, and the community around her. Helen always lit up the room with her beautiful smile. She loved classical music, walks with her dear cousin Elizabeth, breakfast out with her cherished brother Jim, and, of course, glorious Summer days in Hull walking the beach, watching the sunsets, and swimming (with her bathing cap on) in the "refreshing" ocean water. She would often attend daily Mass at St. John Chrysostom, followed by coffee with friends at "The Ritz" (Burger King). And, anyone who knew Helen, knew how she loved her sweets! But, ultimately, time spent with her family and dear friends brought Helen the most joy in life! In later years, even as Helen's dementia progressed, she maintained her beautiful spirit and positive outlook and was always gracious and grateful to all around her. She continued to teach us to try to appreciate the present moment and to find joy in the simple things in life. Helen blessed us with her beautiful life and we are eternally grateful. May she now be at peace with the angels she so faithfully and fervently prayed to to watch over all of us. We are so thankful to the staff of Elizabeth Seton Residence, Sandra Mbabazi, and Dianah Nakalanda for their wonderful care. As Helen was one of the founding members of the West Roxbury Friends of Rosie's Place and a longtime volunteer, we ask that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's memory to Rosie's Place https://www.rosiesplace.org/
, 889 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. Services will be private for immediate family only at this time. We hope to hold a memorial service open to all to celebrate Helen's life at a later time. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com
